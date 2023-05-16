KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Recalled Gerber Baby Formula Was Sent To US Retailers After Recall Began

May 16, 2023 9:50AM PDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A Gerber infant formula was recalled earlier this year over potential contamination of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that could cause life-threatening infections in infants.

However, the recalled product was distributed to retails across eight states beyond the start of the recall, cooperative food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers said in a company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration this week.

The recall, which was intiated by the Perrigo Co. in March, impacted Gerber Good Start formula manufactured between Jan. 2 and Jan. 18 at Perrigo’s Gateway Eau Claire, Wisconsin, facility.

