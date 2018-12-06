Recall Involving Baby Ibuprofen
By Pat Boyle
Dec 6, 2018 @ 5:52 AM

Monmouth Junction, New Jersey – Tri Pharma has announced a voluntary recall of  liquid ibuprofen for babies. The company issued a news release Wednesday that says the affected lots of the medicine contain a higher than normal concentration of ibuprofen and could post a risk to infants, including kidney damage.

The company did not say which states are affected by the recall. But, it says the product was sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

The products in question were labeled to contain  50 mg of ibuprofen per 1.25mL.

 

The affected products bear lot numbers 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A from Walmart; 00717024A from CVS; and 00717024A from Family Dollar.

The packages are labeled with NDC (National Drug Code) numbers of 49035-125-23 from Walmart, 59779-925-23 from CVS and 55319-250-23 from Family Dollar.

