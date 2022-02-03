      Weather Alert

Real Or Fake Apology From Whoopie Goldberg?

Feb 2, 2022 @ 4:20pm

ABC News has suspended “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks after she said the Holocaust wasn’t about race, even though that’s not what Adolf Hitler said. She has since apologized, but does she think what she said was wrong, or is she just sorry for offending people? For more information, Lars speaks with Vince Ellison, who is with Project 21, and the author of two groundbreaking books: “25 Lies” and “The Iron Triangle.”

 

