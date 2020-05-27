Real ID Must Have Extended Until 2021
Photo: Oregon.gov
SALEM, Ore.–Even though DMV offices have been closed throughout the state. A slow reopening is expected. COVID-19 has actually given time to work on computers and give staff training. DMV will be ready to start taking applications for Real ID July 6th. You may not need to apply for it if you already have a passport. Homeland Security has pushed back the date to October 2021 for Real ID needed to use Airports.
DMV officials suggest doing whatever you can in terms of DMV services online even when offices reopen. That will cut down on wait times in already busy offices.