Reactions To Kavanaugh Confirmation

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 09: U.S. Circuit Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump introduces him as his nominee to the United States Supreme Court during an event in the East Room of the White House July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Since being confirmed by the United States Senate 50-48 there has been a flurry of reaction to now-Justice Kavanaugh’s placement to the highest court in the land.

Today is a historic day for our country as a majority in the U.S. Senate voted to send a new voice to the Supreme Court who will uphold the timeless vision of America’s founders — Judge Brett Kavanaugh. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/OYlkQEMOCR — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 6, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh is exactly the right person, at the right time to serve on the Supreme Court. A conservative jurist. A good man with the background and experience worthy of this high honor. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

The Senate confirmed Judge Kavanaugh against the will of millions of Americans. So many called their senators to ask they vote no. Women stepped forward with stories of experiencing the horrors and trauma of sexual assault. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 6, 2018

50-48 it's now JUSTICE Kavanaugh — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 6, 2018

My full statement on my decision to support Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to be an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: https://t.co/FVDdlvYkWG — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) October 5, 2018

Murkowski after Kavanaugh vote. Says amid the protests & the screams from demonstrators, she “was closing my eyes and praying. We need prayers. We need healing.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2018

#BrettKavanaugh earned my vote. I believe he will be a justice whose adherence to the Constitution and the rule of law will be a credit to the Supreme Court and all Americans, https://t.co/MNWHGPbRd0 pic.twitter.com/KJsGfn01Xf — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) October 6, 2018