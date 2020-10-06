Re-Entry Wildfire Paperwork Deadline Approaches
CLACKAMAS, Ore.– In Clackamas County October 16, 2020 is the deadline for re-entry paperwork to be filed. Hazardous waste that needs to be removed prior to rebuilding is available for free by submitting an application. That service could cost up to $75,000.00.
A signed right of entry form allows the state of Oregon and FEMA to cleanup your property from the damage done by the wildfires in Clackamas County. Owners of 450 properties are eligible. WWW.Clackamas.us/wildfires is where you can fill out an online application. You may also do that in person at the Wildfire Resource Center located in the Molalla River District Community Gymnasium. Applications will be available Monday through Saturday October 10th. 9AM to 6PM
Items considered to be hazardous waste include: pool chemicals, lawn fertilizer, herbicides, pesticides, propane tanks, disinfectants, paint, bleach, and ammunition. Many more items are on the list.