Razor Clamming Closed On Central, North Oregon Coast Due To High Acid Levels
Clatsop County, Ore. – Razor clam digging has been shutdown on a new part of the Oregon coast due to high acid levels in the clams. The closure on the central coast was extended to include the North coast today. That means no digging at Seaside and the popular beaches in Clatsop county. Razor clamming is still open on the southern Oregon coast. Crabbing is still open along the entire Oregon coast.
Read more from ODA & ODFW:
Razor clam closure extends to north coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the razor clam closure on the central coast is extended and now includes the north coast. Recent razor clam samples indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit.
All commercial and recreational razor clamming is now closed from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence. This includes the popular Clatsop Beach razor clam fishery on the north coast. Razor clam harvesting remains open from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border.
Mussel, bay clam, and crab harvesting is open along the entire Oregon coast. ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for marine biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules, and limits.
For more information call ODA’s shellfish biotoxin safety hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA shellfish biotoxin closures webpage.