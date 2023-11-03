Razor Calming Closed Central And Southern Oregon Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) jointly declared the closure of razor clamming from Cape Blanco to the Oregon/California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid, a marine biotoxin found in recent razor clam samples.

Razor clam harvesting remains open from the Washington border to Tillamook Head and from Seal Rock to Cape Blanco. Meanwhile, mussel harvesting and bay clamming are currently accessible across the state. Crabbing in bays and estuaries along the coast is permitted, but recreational ocean crabbing remains closed until November 30.

Domoic acid, a toxin produced by algae and originating in the ocean, prompted the closure. ODA plans to conduct biotoxin tests for shellfish at least twice a month, contingent on tides and weather conditions. To reopen a previously closed area affected by biotoxins, two consecutive tests showing results below the closure limit are required.

For further details, individuals can contact ODA’s shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

For information regarding recreational license requirements, permits, rules, and limits, individuals are encouraged to reach out to ODFW.