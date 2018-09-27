Rapper Nelly Settles With Seattle Woman Over Sexual-Assault Lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) – A Seattle-area woman and the rapper known as Nelly have agreed to settle the woman’s lawsuit alleging he raped her on his tour bus, then defamed her when he claimed she made up the allegations.

The Seattle Times reports settlement terms between Monique Greene Nelly haven’t been disclosed.

A dismissal order filed in King County Superior Court Monday shows each party agreed to bear her/his own attorneys’ fees and costs.

Nelly’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum said in an email that no money exchanged hands.

Greene’s lawyer Karen Koehler disputes that, but said she couldn’t comment specifically.

Police arrested Nelly Oct. 7, after Greene reported he had sexually assaulted her in his tour bus in Auburn.

An investigation found probable cause that Nelly committed the alleged assault, but prosecutors decided against charging him.