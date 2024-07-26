Ranchers Helping Save Each Other’s Land

The Durkee Fire in Oregon is the largest in the nation right now, and some of the firefighters on the front line are volunteers. They’re fighting to save their homes and their livelihoods, and for many, land that their family has owned for generations. A prime example is the Burnt River Rural Fire Protection Agency, an all volunteer team of local ranchers, who are putting their lives on the line to protect their community. In fact, they aren’t just putting their lives on the line, but their wallets too.

We talked to Amanda Bunch, who’s husband is one of the volunteers on the fire. She says they’re having to pay for their own fuel and some equipment and wants to collect enough donations to pay everyone back. There’s a GO FUND ME set up to do that. You can hear more of Amanda’s story here: