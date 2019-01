The Saints and Rams squared off for the first of 2 games today…..The Rams claiming victory and the NFC Title, coming back with a field goal with just seconds left in the game, forcing it to overtime. Saints had a chance, but that possession ended in an interception. The Rams won the game with a field goal..

Game 2 is Pariots and Cheifs in Kansas City for the AFC Title. The winner of each game going to the Superbowl in 2 weeks.