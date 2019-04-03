Rally Against Cuts To PDX Parks & Rec

Portland, Oregon -A long list of Portland Parks supporters show up to speak against proposed budget cuts. KXL’s Mike Turner talks to a Park and Rec employee.

Portlanders gathered to rally against potential cuts to Portland Parks and Rec. They spoke to city leaders last night at the Irco Building on Northeast Glisan. The Mayor and City Commissioners are dealing with a $6.3 Million dollar budget gap. Emotions were running high as a crowd of hundreds were sounding off at a community budget forum, attended by city commissioners and Mayor Ted Wheeler. An overwhelming majority oppose the suggested cuts to Parks and Rec. Those on hand were heartbroken over the possible closures of the Columbia Pool and the Sellwood Community Center. The proposed cuts are not a done deal yet. The Mayor will not propose his final budget until early next month. The City Council is expected to adopt it June.

KXL’s Mike Turner and Dave King contributed to this report. Photo courtesy of KXL’s Mike Turner.