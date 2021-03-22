Rallies Against Asian Hate and Misogyny Across Oregon
Rallies against hate and discrimination broke out Sunday across Oregon, as people reacted to the killings of 8 victims, including six Asian women in Atlanta.
A call to action, at a rally at the gates to Portland’s Chinatown. It came from Neil Lee, the President of the Oregon Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association.
“It’s time for all of us to stand united, raise our voice, and shout out, stop Asian hate now!”
The same message, echoed at 17 rallies throughout Oregon, in Portland, Salem, Corvalis and Eugene. Protesters rallied against racism, xenophobia and misogyny, including at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
That’s where Hong-cheng Zhao, President of the Oregon Chinese Coalition, linked the Atlanta murders to hateful acts tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What happened in Georgia is a wake up call for us, it could be much worse,” said Zhao. “We want to send a clear and strong message, to say no to racial discrimination, to the hate crimes.”
He says those who don’t believe it’s happening in their own states and neighborhoods, are wrong, because they think, “It might be just isolated cases, other cities, nothing to do with us. As a matter of fact, no, it’s happening right here, in our local community.”