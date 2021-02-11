      Weather Alert

Rainier Police Chief’s Killer Moves To Oregon State Penitentiary

Feb 10, 2021 @ 4:11pm

SALEM, Ore.— The Psychiatric Security Review Board in a meeting today  decided that Daniel A. Butts can be conditionally  released from the Oregon State Hospital  and go to the Oregon State Penitentiary.  He will placed in the Behavioral Health Unit and not general population. On March 26 2019 Daniel Butts pleaded guilty to 1 count of aggravated murder and 2 counts of attempted aggravated murder for intentionally causing the death of Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter.  The chief was killed in a stereo store parking lot on January 5, 2011.

It took 8 years to bring the case to trial.  2 more years for a medical team at the state hospital to say Butts was ready for prison.  He will remain on medication. His plea deal gave him 48 years and 9 months in prison.  Details of how quickly Daniel Butts will be transferred have not been revealed. DOC usually takes 2 weeks to assess inmates.  The board says it would like DOC to provide them a copy of Mr. Butts individualized treatment plan and assessments . It would like to get reports at least 2 times a year.  Daniel Butts does have the right to appeal the decision.

