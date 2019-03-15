Rainier Mourns Loss of Teen Who “Could’ve Been Anything”
By Jacob Dean
Mar 15, 2019 @ 5:34 AM

Rainier, Oregon -The Rainier Community is grieving the loss of a young woman whose life was cut short. 18-year-old Sarah Zuber was found dead Wednesday morning along Neer City Road,just feet from her parent’s driveway. Friends tell Newspartner KGW Sarah got home from work late Tuesday night and went for a walk. The next morning, one of Sarah’s younger sisters found her dead on the side of the road. Police are still trying to figure out what happened to her. Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.

 

 

 

Previous story here:

Death Investigation In Columbia County

