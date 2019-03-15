Rainier Mourns Loss of Teen Who “Could’ve Been Anything”

Rainier, Oregon -The Rainier Community is grieving the loss of a young woman whose life was cut short. 18-year-old Sarah Zuber was found dead Wednesday morning along Neer City Road,just feet from her parent’s driveway. Friends tell Newspartner KGW Sarah got home from work late Tuesday night and went for a walk. The next morning, one of Sarah’s younger sisters found her dead on the side of the road. Police are still trying to figure out what happened to her. Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.

People have left candles, balloons, & flowers in memory of 18-year-old Sarah Elizabeth Zuber along Neer City Road. Her swim teacher tells me she was such a sweet girl. pic.twitter.com/hyyeNMDF6J — Lindsay Nadrich (@LindsayNadrich) March 14, 2019

