Rain Brings Downed Trees, Standing Water And Rock Slides

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stormy weather caused several problems across the region on Thursday night.
Heavy rain flooded the road at North Interstate and Russell near the MAX tracks. Several cars stalled trying to drive through it.
Multnomah County deputies say water on the road in other spots had them responding to seven different crashes in just two hours. Deputies also reported multiple rockslides out in the Gorge. One of them was on the East Columbia River Highway between Larch Mountain Road and Multnomah Falls.
Multiple rockslides reported on E Columbia River Hwy between Larch Mtn Rd and Multnomah Falls. @OregonDOT notified, no eta for removal. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LYWnH42XuS
— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) November 12, 2021
In Washington County, a tree wound up through the windshield of a car near North Plains. It happened on Northwest Mountaindale Road. The driver was able to escape with just minor injuries.