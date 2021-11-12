      Weather Alert
Flood Watch In Effect Through Late Tonight

Rain Brings Downed Trees, Standing Water And Rock Slides

Nov 12, 2021 @ 7:54am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Stormy weather caused several problems across the region on Thursday night.

Heavy rain flooded the road at North Interstate and Russell near the MAX tracks.  Several cars stalled trying to drive through it.

Multnomah County deputies say water on the road in other spots had them responding to seven different crashes in just two hours.  Deputies also reported multiple rockslides out in the Gorge.  One of them was on the East Columbia River Highway between Larch Mountain Road and Multnomah Falls.

In Washington County, a tree wound up through the windshield of a car near North Plains.  It happened on Northwest Mountaindale Road.  The driver was able to escape with just minor injuries.

TAGS
rain storm weather
Popular Posts
Biden’s gun control proposal won’t be enforceable without a national firearms registry
Two More People Shot To Death in Portland, Pushing Homicide Total To 77
Woman and 2-year-old fall 50 feet at Multnomah Falls
Portland Is Now The City Of Rodents
Crowd Surge Kills At Least 8 At Houston Music Festival
Connect With Us Listen To Us On