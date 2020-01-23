Railroad Worker Victim Of Hit & Run In Milwaukie
A railroad construction worker was seriously hurt in Milwaukie. Brad Walther with the Milwaukie Police Department says that the worker was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police responded to the hit & run where a crew was doing routine maintenance on the Burlington Northern Railroad tracks Tuesday morning. The suspect hit the worker and fled the scene. The suspect later returned to the scene about thirty minutes later and he was then taken into custody.
The Driver, identified as 53 year old Michael Taylor. He was charged with Felony Hit & Run.