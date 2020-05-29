      Breaking News
Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt on Handcuffed George Floyd Arrested

Railroad Ties Catch Fire On Tracks Along Interstate 205

May 29, 2020 @ 7:45am
Photo Courtesy: Josh Warbis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke from a fire in Northeast Portland on Friday morning could be seen from Vancouver.  The fire started in a stack of railroad ties on the tracks along Interstate 205 near the Killingsworth Street exit around 6:15.

Railroad tires are extremely flammable because they are coated with creosote.  That stirred up a lot of smoke in the area.

It didn’t take long for crews to put out the fire, but the Killingsworth exit from Interstate 205 southbound is closed for the clean-up and investigation.

The tracks are owned by Union Pacific Railroad.

TAGS
fire Interstate 205 killingsworth NE Portland Union Pacific Railroad
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast