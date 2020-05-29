Railroad Ties Catch Fire On Tracks Along Interstate 205
Photo Courtesy: Josh Warbis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Smoke from a fire in Northeast Portland on Friday morning could be seen from Vancouver. The fire started in a stack of railroad ties on the tracks along Interstate 205 near the Killingsworth Street exit around 6:15.
Railroad tires are extremely flammable because they are coated with creosote. That stirred up a lot of smoke in the area.
It didn’t take long for crews to put out the fire, but the Killingsworth exit from Interstate 205 southbound is closed for the clean-up and investigation.
The tracks are owned by Union Pacific Railroad.