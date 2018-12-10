Radio Cab’s Turkey Drive needs donations

Portland, OR. — After more than 20-years of feeding needy families during the holidays, Radio Cab’s Northwest Portland facility needs some help. Radio Cab Foundation president Darin Campbell says the annual Turkey Project has been a big success in the past, with at least 500 turkey dinners handed out each year just before Christmas. This year donations are down, and companies like Uber and Lyft have left cab companies struggling. Right now, Radio Cab has only 350 boxes, and their deadline is Friday. To donate, you can bring food, cash or a check down to the Radio Cab facility at 1613 Northwest Kearney Street in Portland. You can also mail a check to 1613 NW Kearney Street, Portland, OR 97209, or donate online at radiocabfoundation.org.