Radio: Always A Beacon In Hard Times
By Cooper Banks
It’s the reason I fell in love with radio, but I guess I never knew it.
I don’t want to appear as though I’m patting my industry’s own back (I am), but as this Coronavirus pandemic crisis deepens, people are flooding back to the radio airwaves to connect.
As many as 60,0000 people are turning away from their screens and tuning back into radio every week.
People who work from home already listened to more radio before this crisis began. Millions of more people are working from home right now.
Radio is and has always been much like “a familiar voice in the darkness,” especially in hard times. It’s a place for all of us to come together and engage in learning and conversation.
It’s what Lucinda and I strive to provide as a service each and every day. It’s a big part of what gets us up in the morning.
Radio can be so much more personal and intimate than other mediums. It can relate better to people and meet them where they are in their local community.
It’s not a “show”, so much as a “gathering place”.
We wanted to hear directly from a man who believes in the power of radio more than most. And he has some really poignant things to say about it.
Take a listen;