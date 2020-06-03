      Weather Alert

Racism won’t just end with criminal justice reform

Jun 3, 2020 @ 11:06am

Lars brings on Diante Johnson, President of the Black Conservative Federation to discuss why destructive behavior won’t necessarily lead to change. For years, the black community has felt it has  experienced unfair treatment from law enforcement without any justice or reform, so what exactly will it take to end racism in this country? Listen below for more.

