      Weather Alert

Racers Rescued After Capsizing

Dec 14, 2021 @ 10:19am

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Marine rescue crews, including a boat from Coast Guard Station Bellingham, rescued more than 20 paddlers caught off guard and capsized by winds during the Deception Pass Challenge paddling and rowing race.

The Coast Guard received reports at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday that several kayak and paddleboarders capsized during a race through Deception Pass, the Coast Guard said in a release Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Callers estimated that 15 to 20 of the 75 racers had capsized and were in the water due to high winds, the release said.

Many others needed help getting back to shore.

