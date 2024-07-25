Quilts for Cops Wins $1000 To Continue It’s Mission

There’s a group of people in Newberg who get together once a week to make quilts for first responders who have been injured on the job. That includes law enforcement officers, firefighters and K-9’s. Quilts for Cops members make those blankets quickly, then ship them out all over the United States. They have a Facebook page where you can see some of the pictures and read the stories of those who protect and serve. Veronica Carter from KXL, and Danny Dwyer from 98.7 the BULL gave them a call because Dick Hannah Dealerships is giving Quilts for Cops a $1000 donation as part of the Positively Portland campaign. You can hear that here.





Photo from Quilts for Cops