Quick Thinking Saves Family In Fire

Sep 22, 2021 @ 10:29am

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Vancouver family is safe from a fire Wednesday with the help of some quick thinking.

Firefighters say just before 6 Wednesday morning, two frantic kids were ringing the visitor door bell at Fire Station 2.

The kids told them that their house across the street was on fire.

Crews rushed over and found smoke.

The family told them that they had doused water on a fire in the laundry room.

Crews spent about an hour cooling hot spots and making sure the fire had been completely put out by the homeowners.

The cause is under investigation.

 

