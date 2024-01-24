KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Quick Thinking Earns Forest Grove Man Honors

January 24, 2024 7:27AM PST
Share
Quick Thinking Earns Forest Grove Man Honors
Photo courtesy of American Red Cross

There are people doing heroic things every day, but they aren’t always recognized.  They also don’t always think they deserve the accolades, but they do.

Ryan Perez is a 21 year old from Forest Grove.  He was camping with his family at Detroit Lake and a bunch of them hit the water to wakeboard.   That’s when

Ryan noticed his uncle, Tabor Waterstreet, struggling after taking a fall.  His lifeguard instructor John Caraballo says Ryan is a true hero.

You can hear the rest of the story here:

 

 

Ryan was honored at the Forest Grove City Council meeting this week by the American Red Cross.  They posted a video of the event.  You can see it by clicking here

Photo courtesy of American Red Cross

Photo courtesy of American Red Cross

More about:
American Red Cross
Ryan Perez

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

Grant Jury Indicts Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer On Movie Set In New Mexico
5

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive