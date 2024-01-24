Quick Thinking Earns Forest Grove Man Honors

There are people doing heroic things every day, but they aren’t always recognized. They also don’t always think they deserve the accolades, but they do.

Ryan Perez is a 21 year old from Forest Grove. He was camping with his family at Detroit Lake and a bunch of them hit the water to wakeboard. That’s when

Ryan noticed his uncle, Tabor Waterstreet, struggling after taking a fall. His lifeguard instructor John Caraballo says Ryan is a true hero.

You can hear the rest of the story here:

Ryan was honored at the Forest Grove City Council meeting this week by the American Red Cross. They posted a video of the event. You can see it by clicking here

Photo courtesy of American Red Cross