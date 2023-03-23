Questions Remain After The Death Of An Infant

Corvallis, Ore. — Benton County authorities are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of an infant, Opal Oaks, on February 26, 2023. As part of the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding any information regarding the welfare and location of the two-month-old infant from her birth on December 16, 2022, up until her untimely demise.

Individuals who may have seen Andrew Oaks, Barbara Oaks, or Deborah Albin in the company of an infant between these dates are being urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately. Anyone with any information about the health, welfare, or whereabouts of Opal Oaks during this time is also encouraged to get in touch with authorities.

Tipsters can reach out to the Sheriff’s Office’s anonymous hotline at 541-753-8477 or email the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at [email protected], citing case number 2023-526. The investigation is ongoing, and any leads, no matter how small, may provide vital information for investigators trying to piece together the events surrounding the infant’s death.