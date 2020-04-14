Quarantined 93-Year-Old Coors Light Drinker Asks for “More Beer,” So Coors Sends Her Some
Last week on Twitter, KDKA-TV shared a photo of 93-year-old Seminole, Pennsylvania, resident Olive Veronesi holding a Coors Light can in one hand and a sign reading, “I need more beer,” in the other.
On Sunday, Coors Light responded to sports reporter Darren Rovell’s retweet of KDKA’s now-viral photo by promising to send the sheltered-in-place Veronesi some smooth-sippin’ Silver Bullet. “Olive asked, and beer is on its way!” the beer brand tweeted.
For her part, Veronesi tells KDKA, “I have a beer every night. You want some?”