#QuarantineAMovie Responses Will Make You LOL

Apr 3, 2020 @ 1:10pm

On Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon shared his latest segment of Tonight Show Hashtags: #QuarantineAMovie. The host asked his Twitter followers to tweet him funny movie titles inspired by the third week of quarantine. Some of the best titles he got back included, “Honey, I Flunked the Kids,” “Avengers: Infinity Conference Calls,” and “The Devil Wears Sweatpants.”

