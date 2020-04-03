#QuarantineAMovie Responses Will Make You LOL
On Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon shared his latest segment of Tonight Show Hashtags: #QuarantineAMovie. The host asked his Twitter followers to tweet him funny movie titles inspired by the third week of quarantine. Some of the best titles he got back included, “Honey, I Flunked the Kids,” “Avengers: Infinity Conference Calls,” and “The Devil Wears Sweatpants.”
