Puyallup, Washington Family Accused Of Destruction On January 6th

Jun 13, 2022 @ 5:18pm

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say three members of a Puyallup, Washington, family have been charged with a series of misdemeanors for their role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Seattle Times reports the charges include counts of destruction of government property, disorderly conduct and participating in acts of violence in the U.S. Capitol.

Kevin M. Cronin, 51, and his two sons, 29-year-old Kevin M. Cronin II and 25-year-old Dylan Rhylei Cronin, were arrested Monday on warrants issued by the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

TAGS
capitol Family Insurrection January 6th riot Washington
