Pusher Charged

Photo from KGW

Vancouver-Wash — The 18-year-old woman who pushed her friend off a bridge and into a river in Washington is charged with reckless endangerment. The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Tay’lor Smith created “a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” to Jordan Holgerson. She could serve up to 364 days in jail and pay a fine of up to $5,000. Jordan Holgerson told NBC News the prosecutor’s office did not go far enough. Holgerson plunged out of control for more than 50 feet before awkwardly hitting the river. The impact broke five of her ribs, punctured one of her lungs and left bruises all over her body.