Purell Buzz

Police say two Deschutes County inmates drank hand sanitizer while on a work crew. Police say it got them drunk and they went on a joyride in a stolen Sheriff’s SUV. Christopher Turre and Shawn McCallister were part of a four-inmate work crew east of Bend. They were feeding rescue animals and cleaning up the property. At some point, they reportedly started drinking hand sanitizer and then grabbed a sheriff’s office four-wheeler, broke through a ranch entrance gate, and were off.

Turre was in jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault. His driver’s license was also suspended for life.

McCallister was serving a 90-day jail sentence after being convicted of first-degree theft, and heroin possession among other charges. He was halfway through his sentence

Shawn McCallister, Christopher Turre ( Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office )

https://www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/index.ssf/2018/11/oregon_jail_inmates_drunk_on_h.html