Pueblo Unido Helps Deportation Detainees

Portland volunteers are celebrating the release of one more person, held in detention for deportation in Tacoma. This fairly new non-profit says it’s trying to fill a need.

Cameron Coval is the Executive Director of Pueblo Unido, their mission is to help Latinos with vulnerable deportation status. Coval says there’s a LOT of grey area in immigration, it’s constantly changing. If you don’t have a lawyer, you’ll get stuck in detention without guarantee of bond.

The co-founders launched in April 2017, after their jobs in social work led them to help so many people needing legal advice and resources.

The deportation detention center in Tacoma can hold more than 15-hundred people. Pueblo Unido has helped six people reunite with their families in just under two years.

You can read more on their website.