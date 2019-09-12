Public Records Panel Will Meet Tomorrow
SALEM, Or—–The state’s public records advisory panel will hold a special meeting Friday to come up with plans to boost freedom from Governor Kate Brown’s Office. Governor Kate Brown’s top staffers privately worked against a bill that would have made government more transparent. The bill failed in June. The revelation was based on records released by the state’s public records advocate. she resigned on Monday. When Kate Brown was sworn-in as governor in 2015. She promised her administration would be more transparent. Records show Brown’s staffers. At least a couple of times, told the public records watchdog the transparency bill contradicted the governor’s interest and it really wasn’t a good idea.