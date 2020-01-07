Public opinion has switched on impeachment in favor of the President in swing states
Lars brings on US Senator Mike Braun of Indiana to discuss what’s going on with Nancy Pelosi and the House’s push to impeach the president. Pelosi still hasn’t sent the paperwork over to the Senate, however, Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley in introducing a mandate that forces the delivery of the articles of impeachment within 25 days despite Pelosi’s cold feet. Listen below for more.
