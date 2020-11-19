Public Health Leader Warns Rough Weeks Ahead for Oregon Hospitals
Courtesy: MGN
A national public health leader warns the next few weeks are going to be difficult for Oregon’s hospitals.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon has passed 400.
That’s the highest number since the pandemic began. It’s more than double since the beginning of this month.
KXL’s Annette Newell asked American Public Health Association Executive Director Dr. Georges Benjamin: “In Oregon we have a record number of hospitalizations right now from COVID, I’d like for you to address that.”
Dr. Benjamin answered, “We’re in for a really really bad several weeks.”
He singled out the dangers for local health care workers. These health care providers, they’re real heroes, they’re going to work every day to save our lives.”
And he pleaded, that: “Wearing a mask, washing your hands, keeping your distance are the bedrock of protection and decompressing our hospitals.”