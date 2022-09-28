Public Health Advisory Issued On Rockaway Beach

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — Stay out of the water at Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County. That’s the advice coming from the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday. They say that increased levels of fecal bacteria have reached unsafe levels.

Visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, tide pools, or other discolored water.

Fecal bacterial can be unsafe on the shore and inland including; stormwater runoff, animal waste, severe overflows and failing septic tank systems.

Fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Those most vulnerable are children, the elderly, and those with a compromised immune system.

The water is re-tested after an advisory is issued. Once levels reach a safe level again, officials will notify the public that the advisory has been lifted.