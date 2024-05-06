KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

PSU’s President Needs Her Walking Papers

May 6, 2024 10:52AM PDT
Share
(Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

Somebody PLEASE fire Portland State University President Ann Cudd.

The Trustees of this failed institution should hold her responsible for failing to act when a group took over its main library.  

A pro-terrorism activist group did extensive and expensive damage.

And get this…out of 30 people arrested, only six were students. 

Cudd owed them nothing but DID nothing when they broke the law.

She offered the criminals everything they wanted…no punishment, no expulsion, no charges. And this is what she got, and we get to pay for it.

Cudd’s Neville Chamberlain style of leadership fits Oregon well, though.

Governor’s ignore small fires that turn into infernos, kill people and wipe out towns.

Leaders ignore drug legalization till literally thousands die.

Oregon declares sanctuary status for illegals and they deliver more rape and murder.

Mayor Feckless Ted ignores crime and violence till Portland scores the highest office vacancy rate in all of America.

But most of those trustees have paycheck jobs at other failed government agencies, so don’t expect much from that bunch.

The post PSU’s President Needs Her Walking Papers appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise Again
2

Ex-Washington officer wanted in 2 killings found in Oregon with gunshot wound, police say
3

US Growth Slowed Sharply Last Quarter To 1.6% Pace
4

Confidence Of US Consumers Continues To Decline
5

Number Of Americans Applying For Jobless Claims Remains Historically Low