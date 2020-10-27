PSU Unable To Transition To Unarmed Campus Police This Fall
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland State University not meet its fall goal of transitioning to unarmed sworn officers on campus because of the retirements of two officers and the resignation of a third, according to Willie Halliburton, campus public safety chief.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the staff turnover, along with delays in drafting new policies, held up the process.
The university announced in August the switch would be made this fall.
Now, university officials are reluctant to set a new deadline but pledge to keep the campus updated.
Halliburton says campus security office needs to have eight sworn officers working before it can make the transition, as it wants the unarmed officers to respond to calls in pairs.