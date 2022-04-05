      Weather Alert

PSU Freshman Arrested In Deadly Campus Shooting

Apr 5, 2022 @ 9:39am
Courtesy: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested the suspect who they say shot and killed a woman on the Portland State University campus early Monday morning.

Officers found 19-year-old Amara Marluke dead near a convenience store at Southwest 6th and College Street around 1:00am.  Police have not said what led to the shooting.

Amara Marluke, 19.

24-year-old Keenan Harpole, a freshman at the university, was located in Bend and turned himself in to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.  He was transported to Portland and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Keenan Harpole, 24.

Harpole was listed on PSU’s football roster as a running back having graduated from Mountain View High School.

This is the city’s 24th homicide of the year.

TAGS
Amara Marluke Homicide Keenan Harpole Portland Portland State University PSU Shooting
Popular Posts
Suspect Accused Of Three Murders, Multiple Shootings Across Portland
Portland's Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping Extended Again As Mayor Touts Progress
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Reacts To Judgement
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Convicted Murderer In Washington State Has Life Sentence Shortened
Connect With Us Listen To Us On