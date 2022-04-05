PSU Freshman Arrested In Deadly Campus Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have arrested the suspect who they say shot and killed a woman on the Portland State University campus early Monday morning.
Officers found 19-year-old Amara Marluke dead near a convenience store at Southwest 6th and College Street around 1:00am. Police have not said what led to the shooting.
24-year-old Keenan Harpole, a freshman at the university, was located in Bend and turned himself in to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Portland and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Harpole was listed on PSU’s football roster as a running back having graduated from Mountain View High School.
This is the city’s 24th homicide of the year.