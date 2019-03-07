PSU Board Of Trustees Gets Report About Armed Campus Police

Margolis Healy offered 100 recommendations in its more than 200 page report. Steven Healy told the board of trustees the recommendations will require a significant investment and the university may not be able to afford them all. When asked what the top recommendations would be, he replied more training, oversight, safety improvements to the physical space on campus and engagement with the campus community.

It took a survey which shows 52% of the campus community want officers disarmed, 37% want them to keep their guns and 10% were undecided.

During a break in the meeting, a handful of students stood and chanted disarm PSU and repeated the names of people killed on campuses throughout the country, including Washington who was shot and killed last June near the PSU campus.