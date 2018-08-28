PSL (Fall’s Unofficial Symbol)

Mark your calendars people, this is the earliest date yet. The earliest ever for the release of the Pumpkin Spice Latte… or P.S.L. as the cool kids call it. It’s Six days before Labor Day and fall’s unofficial symbol is now available at your fav Starbucks.

Peter Dukes invented the pumpkin spice latte. He played basketball and has a BA in Economics and an MBA from Stanford. Yeah, he’s a smarty-pants. Smart enough to know he had a good thing goin’.

He started at Starbucks in 2001, they asked him to invent a drink, but he actually got all kinds of push back as he worked on the pumpkin-themed beverage. Now he’s like royalty, even included in the famed Starbucks mural, a PSL in his hand and halo on his head.

Is this your go-to beverage this time of year? Let us know!