Psilocybin or “Silly-Sy-Ban”

Oregon’s attorney general has approved language for a ballot measure to make psychedelic mushrooms legal. The measure would reduce criminal penalties for the manufacture, delivery and possession of psychedelic mushrooms. The Oregon Psilocybin Society plans this month to start gathering the 140,000 signatures necessary to get the measure onto the ballot in 2020.

QUESTION: Would you support legalizing psychedelic mushrooms for medical purposes?

