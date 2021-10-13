      Weather Alert

Providence St. Vincent Renames West Pavilion After Phil And Penny Knight

Oct 13, 2021 @ 12:55pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The West Pavilion at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center is being renamed after Phil and Penny Knight.

The Nike Co-founder and his wife have gifted $100 million over the years.

That money allowed the Providence Heart Institute to open a heart transplant program last year.

“We are grateful for Phil and Penny Knight and the many dedicated donors who have given to Providence Heart Institute and Providence St. Vincent over the years,” said Dan Oseran, M.D., executive medical director of Providence Heart Institute. “Thanks to the generosity of this community, Providence patients have access to the latest innovation, research, prevention and treatments – now and into the future.”

 

