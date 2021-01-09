      Weather Alert

Providence Shuts Down Unit Due To Large COVID Outbreak

Jan 8, 2021 @ 4:27pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Providence Health & Services has shut down a unit of its Northeast Portland hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak that has led to 49 staffers and patients contracting the virus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the outbreak is the largest to date at a metro-area hospital around Portland and is believed to have started Dec. 20.

Officials say it was centered in a unit that treats patients who are stable but in need of ongoing, intense care, like stroke and traumatic brain injury victims.

Providence spokesman Gary Walker said 36 hospital workers and 13 patients contracted the virus.

He says none of them have died and most were asymptomatic or mildly ill.

