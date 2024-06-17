Providence Nurses To Strike Tuesday Morning

PORTLAND, Ore.– She’s a nurse at Providence Willamette Falls. “We have been clear from the beginning about what our priorities are.” Virginia Smith is also on the negotiating team, which says it’s been trying to reach a new contract for months. “Providence cannot undermine our safe staffing law.” As the Oregon Nurses Association says Providence is trying to undermine that new Oregon Safe Staffing Law, Providence is accusing the union of trying to disrupt health care access by asking traveling nurses to refuse to work at six Providence facilities during the strike. The three day strike is about to start at 6 a. m. Tuesday with 3, 000 nurses participating.