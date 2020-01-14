Proud Boy ‘Tiny’ Toese Banned From Portland Protests For Two Years
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Multnomah County judge has ruled that a member of the far-right Proud Boys who was involved in physical altercations at Portland protests is barred from participating in city demonstrations for the next two years.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 23-year-old Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, was also sentenced to two years probation and 80 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for his role in a violent altercation.
Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey also ordered he pay restitution to Timothy Ledwith, the man Toese and an associate, Donovan Flippo, assaulted in June 2018 in Portland.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a felony assault charge against Toese.