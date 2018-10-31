Protests As Grand Jury Releases Finding In Officer Involved Shooting Of Patrick Kimmons

Portland, ORE – A handful of people blocked SW 4th Ave in Downtown Portland midday Wednesday, protesting the police involved shooting of 27 year old Patrick Kimmons.

Shortly after their protest began, the Grand Jury returned a “not true bill decision” regarding the use of force by two officers in the shooting that killed Kimmons, Portland Police Sergeant Garry Britt and Officer Jeffrey Livingston, meaning that no criminal prosecution is needed and the officers use of deadly force was a lawful act of self defense.

Protesters, which include family members of Patrick Kimmons, want the police to release video of what happened that night.