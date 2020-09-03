      Weather Alert

Protesters Using Lasers Are Formally Charged

Sep 3, 2020 @ 3:52pm

Two people have been charged by criminal complaint with civil disorder, a felony, after targeting the eyes of multiple law enforcement officers with a high-powered lasers.

Hugo Berteau-Pave of Portland allegedly committed the crime on June 13th in Portland .

And Eva Warner, aka Joshua Warner of Beaverton on August 8th at a riot in North Portland.

Both suspects appeared in federal court today and were released pending further court proceedings. If convicted, they both face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI.

TAGS
charges fbi Lasers Protesting
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro