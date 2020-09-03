Protesters Using Lasers Are Formally Charged
Two people have been charged by criminal complaint with civil disorder, a felony, after targeting the eyes of multiple law enforcement officers with a high-powered lasers.
Hugo Berteau-Pave of Portland allegedly committed the crime on June 13th in Portland .
And Eva Warner, aka Joshua Warner of Beaverton on August 8th at a riot in North Portland.
Both suspects appeared in federal court today and were released pending further court proceedings. If convicted, they both face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.
This case was investigated by the FBI.