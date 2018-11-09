Protesters Gather In Portland’s Waterfront Park
By Jim Ferretti
|
Nov 8, 2018 @ 5:52 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Protests aimed at protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election began Thursday evening in Portland.

A large group of people gathered at Waterfront Park, where one protest began at 5 p.m.

The protests are part of a nationwide movement prompted by the groups Nobody Is Above The Law and Indivisible. On the Nobody Is Above The Law website, it says President Donald Trump “crossed a red line” when he fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday. Sessions was replaced with a man who has previously criticized the probe and offered suggestions on how to slow it down.
