Protester Tells 9/11 Widow Your Dead Husband Should Rot In Grave
By Jacob Dean
Oct 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM

Portland, Oregon – A disturbing video taken during a protest is going viral on social media. Now some are asking, whose the real hate group in town? The video posted online is getting millions of views. It shows a protester at what appears to be Southwest Broadway and Morrison in downtown Portland, harassing a woman who claims to be a Nine-Eleven widow. You can hear her say her husband died in 9/11 as she points to her NYPD hat. The protester goes on to even say that her late husband should “rot in the grave.” The protester is wearing a black hoodie that says AK Press. According to their website AK Press specializes in radical left anarchist works.

Warning the video has a lot of profanity.

 

We’ve reached out to Rose City Antifa to see if the protester is a part of their group and to get their comment. We have not heard back yet.

 

