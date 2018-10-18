Protester Tells 9/11 Widow Your Dead Husband Should Rot In Grave

Portland, Oregon – A disturbing video taken during a protest is going viral on social media. Now some are asking, whose the real hate group in town? The video posted online is getting millions of views. It shows a protester at what appears to be Southwest Broadway and Morrison in downtown Portland, harassing a woman who claims to be a Nine-Eleven widow. You can hear her say her husband died in 9/11 as she points to her NYPD hat. The protester goes on to even say that her late husband should “rot in the grave.” The protester is wearing a black hoodie that says AK Press. According to their website AK Press specializes in radical left anarchist works.

Warning the video has a lot of profanity.

WATCH THIS ANIMAL: Antifa protester tells 9/11 NYPD widow “YOUR HUSBAND SHOULD FUC*ING ROT IN THE GRAVE”; Occured in downtown Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/5ElvFlNTBU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2018

We’ve reached out to Rose City Antifa to see if the protester is a part of their group and to get their comment. We have not heard back yet.